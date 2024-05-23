Chop Detroit

About Us!

"I'm hungry Mom!" "I'm starving Dad!"





Sound familiar?





Yup, that's what we heard every time we were at the rink with our boys or it happened to be any day ending in "ay"!





Our family started Chop Detroit because we wanted to provide high quality food options for our children and the community. Our kids were always requesting food after practice and we found ourselves constantly searching for fresh and healthy options. Our final destination was opening Chop Detroit!





We hope you enjoy your visit to Chop Detroit and we look forward to serving you!







