Wake Up.
Smile.
Start Your Day Right
Nestled in the heart of Ann Arbor, MI, Chop Detroit exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal at the bar. Chop Detroit offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.
Plates!
Bowls!
Toasts!
Come alone. Come with friends. Come as you are.
Our cozy cafe is a delightful haven where friends gather amidst the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, savoring delectable pastries and engaging in warm, leisurely conversations.