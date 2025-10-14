- Home
- /
- Smoothie of the Month-Top Apple
Smoothie of the Month-Top Apple
$0
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
1
A refreshing blend of apples, apple cider, caramel, and oats. This is the best fall smoothie!
Chop Detroit Locations and Hours
2121 Oak Valley Drive
(586) 828-9950
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
CD Top Shelf Brighton
(810) 206-3188
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 5PM
CD Top Shelf Chelsea
(313) 405-9662
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Chop Detroit - Ann Arbor
(734) 369-2126
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Chop Detroit - Brighton (EXPRESS)
(810) 206-3188
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 5PM
Chop Detroit - Hazel Park
(248) 206-7062
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 4PM
Chop Detroit - Mt. Clemens
(586) 948-8344
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 5PM
Chop Detroit Express - COMING SOON!
(313) 405-9662
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM