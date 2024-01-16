Chop Detroit - Brighton 10540 Citation Drive
- Build Your Own Chopped Sandwich
Craft made Detroit chopped sandwich. Featuring Boars Head meats, cheeses, and dressing!$11.49
- Italian Clapper
Boars Head soppressata, salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, banana pepper, tomato, onion, deli sauce, Italian dressing, provolone$12.99
- Hockey Ham
Ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, mayo$12.99
- Dirty Dangler
Turkey, ham, lettuce, fried jalapeño chips, cheddar cheese, and a savory chipotle mayo$12.99
- Lil Caesar
Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing$11.99
Salad
- Build Your Own Chopped Salad
Craft made Detroit chopped salad. Featuring Boars Head meats, cheeses, and dressing!$11.49
- Chop Specialty Salads
Enjoy one of our delicious specialty chopped salads! Made with fresh crisp produce and Boars Head meats and cheeses!
Build Your Own Chopped Salad
Craft made Detroit chopped salad. Featuring Boars Head meats, cheeses, and dressing!
Soups (change weekly)
- Loaded Baked Potato
All the flavors of a loaded baked potato packed into one bite!$5.49
- Cheesy Chicken Tortilla
Southwest Style Cheesy Chicken Tortilla soup with a side of tortilla strips.$5.49
- Broccoli Cheddar
A mix of broccoli and cheddar cheese that's a great comfort meal.$5.49
- Chicken Noodle
Chicken breast chopped carrots and celery with egg noodles in a hearty broth.$5.49
- Italian Wedding Soup
Seasoned meatballs, spinach, onions, olive oil, sauteed garlic, and acini di pepe pasta in chicken stock.$5.49
Drinks
- Barnburner Smoothie
Enjoy a refreshing Chop Detroit style smoothie! Barnburner is a fusion of fresh bananas, strawberries, and orange juice!$7.99
- Smoothie of the Month - The Jellysickle
Enjoy one of our refreshing Chop Detroit Smoothies! The Jellysickle is a fusion of fresh bananas, strawberries, peanut butter, and coconut milk. It tastes like a refreshing PB and J!$7.99
- Soda and Power Ade
Now serving Coca Cola products!
- Hot Chocolate & Cappuccino
Comport drinks to keep you warm all year round!
- Coffee
Warm up with a cozy flavored coffee to watch the game!
- Hot Tea
Warm up with a cozy hot tea to watch the game!
- Bottled Water$1.89