Chop Detroit Express - COMING SOON!
Pizza Menu
Small
Build Your Own Pizza - Small
Small build your own pizza$14.99
SM Margherita Pizza
Pizza with grape tomatoes, basil, balsamic drizzle$14.99
SM Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, mushrooms, onions, peppers, olives$18.63
SM BLT Pizza
Pizza with lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, house-made BLT sauce$16.99
SM Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza with ham, bacon, pineapple$14.99
SM Veggie Pizza
Pizza with grape tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, peppers, olives$14.99
Small Breadsticks
Parmesan cheese, garlic butter, dash of salt (choice of marinara or ranch)$8.99
Small Cheese Bread
Mozzarella cheese, parmesan, garlic butter$9.99
Small JJ Bread
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, parmesan, garlic butter, and Cajun seasoning$11.49
Small CINI Bread
Butter, cinnamon & sugar, drizzle caramel dressing, icing$8.99
Small Pickle Bread
Mozzarella cheese, diced pickles, parmesan cheese, garlic butter$9.49
Thin
Build Your Own Pizza - Large
Large build your own pizza$18.99
Thin Margherita Pizza
Pizza with grape tomatoes, basil, balsamic drizzle
Thin Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza with pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage
Thin Supreme Pizza
Pizza with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, mushrooms, onions, peppers, olives
Thin BLT Pizza
Pizza with lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, house-made BLT sauce
Thin Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza with ham, bacon, pineapple
Thin Veggie Pizza
Pizza with grape tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, peppers, olives
Large
Build Your Own Pizza - Large
Small build your own pizza$18.99
Lrg BBQ Chicken Pizza
Pizza with BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onions, jalapenos, cheese blend$19.99
Lrg Margherita Pizza
Pizza with grape tomatoes, basil, balsamic drizzle$19.99
Lrg Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza with pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage$19.99
Lrg BLT Pizza
Pizza with lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, house-made BLT sauce$20.99
Lrg Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza with ham, bacon, pineapple$19.99
Large Breadsticks
Parmesan cheese, garlic butter, dash of salt (choice of marinara or ranch)$14.99
Large Cheese Bread
Mozzarella cheese, parmesan, garlic butter$15.49
Large JJ Bread
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, parmesan, garlic butter, and Cajun seasoning$15.99
Large CINI Bread
Butter, cinnamon & sugar, drizzle caramel dressing, icing$14.99
Large Pickle Bread
Mozzarella cheese, diced pickles, parmesan cheese, garlic butter$14.49
Main Menu Items
Appetizers
Basket of Fries
Fries basket$7.99
Basket of Waffle Fries
Waffle fries basket$7.99
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries basket$11.99
Chips & Salsa
Chips with salsa$7.99
Ball Park Pretzel
Big hot pretzel served with nacho cheese or spicy mustard$13.99
PK Fries
Waffle fries topped with nacho cheese, bacon, and green onions$14.99
Cheese Bread
Bread topped with parmesan cheese$13.46
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara or Ranch$7.99
Sliders (Beef or Pork)
3 sliders with American cheese and pickles$12.42
Quesadilla
Large tortilla with cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, choice of protein$11.99
Nachos
Corn chips with cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo, choice of protein$11.99
Loaded Kegs
Oversized tots stuffed with cheese, bacon, chives, deep fried, served with dipping sauce$8.99
Sandwiches/Wraps
Club Grinder
Turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato on hoagie bun. Served with house chips$14.99
Italian Grinder
Salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing on hoagie bun. Served with house chips$14.99
Lamplighter Italian beef
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island on toasted rye. Served with fries$15.99
Georgia Reuben
Turkey, coleslaw, swiss, 1000 island on toasted rye. Served with fries$14.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, parmesan, Caesar dressing. Served with house chips$14.99
Salads & Soups
Chicken Caesar Salad
Choice of grilled or fried chicken. Served with breadstick$14.99
Southwest Cobb
Blackened chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, eggs, tomato, onion. Served with breadstick$14.99
House Salad
Mixed greens with carrots, tomato, cucumber, parmesan, croutons$12.99
Amndas Salad$15.99
Cup Soup
Chili, French onion, soup of the day$7.99
Bowl Soup
Chili, French onion, soup of the day$8.49
CD Chicken Chili
CDTS Famous white chicken chili$8.49
Burgers
Good Eats
Chicken Tenders
Four chicken tenders with fries and dipping sauce$14.49
Lenny’s Fish & Chips
3 pieces beer battered fish with coleslaw, fries, lemon wedge$17.60
Blackened Taco Dinner
Choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, or BBQ pork with tortillas, lettuce, pico, salsa, sour cream, chips$15.53
Nachos
Corn chips with cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo, choice of protein$16.01
Homeade pasta
Handmade passa tossed in our famous alfredo or Nonas sunday sauce.$12.99
Kids Menu
Kids Plain Burger & Fries
Kids burger with fries. Cheese +$1$8.23
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
Kids chicken tenders with fries$8.23
Kids Fish n Chips
Kids fish with fries$8.23
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
Kids grilled cheese with fries$8.23
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kids macaroni and cheese$8.23
Kids Mozzarella Sticks
Kids mozzarella sticks$8.23
Specials
Drinks Menu
Fountain Drinks
N/A Beer
Locker Room Beers / Drinks
House Cocktails
NA Bev
Apple Juice$2.49
Cherry Coke$2.99
Chocolate Milk$2.49
Coffee$2.49
Coke$2.49
Cranberry$2.49
Diet Coke$2.49
Dr. Pepper$2.49
Gingerale$2.49
Hot Chocolate$2.49
Hot tea$2.49
IBC Rootbeer$3.49
Lemonade$2.49
Milk$2.99
Mountian Dew$2.49
Orange Pop$2.49
Red Bull$4.49
Red Bull S.F$4.49
Shirley Temple$2.99
Soda Water$1.49
Sprite$2.49
Tonic$2.49
Water
Beer
Blue Light$4.49
Coors Light$4.49
Labatt Blue$4.49
Michelob Ultra$4.49
Miller Lite$4.49
Molson$4.49
Alaskan Amber$4.99
Black Hearted$6.49
Blue Moon$4.99
Guinness$5.49
Sierra Rose Sangria$7.49
Bells Two Hearted$6.49
Yuengling$4.49
Can 1911 Honeycrisp$8.49
Can 1911 Pineapple / Mango$8.49
Can High Noon Black Cherry$6.49
Can High Noon Grapefruit$6.49
Can High Noon Pineapple$6.49
Can High Noon Watermelon$6.49
Can Long Drink Blue$6.49
Can Long Drink Cranberry$6.49
Can Long Drink Peach$6.49
Can Long Drink Zero Sugar$6.49
Can Twisted Tea$6.49
Can White Claw Black Cherry$4.49
Can White Claw Lime$4.49
Can White Claw Mango$4.49
Can White Claw Raspberry$4.49
Bottle Angry Orchard$5.49
Bottle Blue Light$3.99
Bottle Budweiser$3.99
Bottle Busch Light$3.99
Bottle Coors Lght$3.99
Bottle Coors Banquet$3.99
Bottle Corona$4.99
Bottle Labatt Blue$3.99
Bottle Michelob Ultra$4.99
Bottle Miller Lite$3.99
Bottle Sam Adam Boston Lager$4.49
Bottle Stella Artois$4.99
ABC Strawberry Blonde$6.49
Dark Horse$7.49
Great lakes Strawberry Pineapple$8.49
Keweenaw Blueberry Wheat$6.49
Keweenaw Cherry wheat$6.49
Oberon$5.49
Odd brothers pinapple$10.49
Stone Hazy IPA$6.49
Wine by the Glass
Wine by the Bottle
Liquor
House (Crystal Palace)$4.99
Absolut Citron$5.99
Absolut Mango$5.99
Belvedere$8.99
Grey Goose$7.99
Kettle One$7.49
Smirnoff Cherry$5.99
Smirnoff Rsspberry$5.99
Stoli$5.99
Stoli Vanilla$5.99
Stoli Raspberry$5.99
Titos$6.49
Ugly Dog$5.99
Ugly Dog Bacon$5.99
House (Crystal Palace) DBL$9.99
Absolut Citron DBL$11.99
Absolut Mango DBL$11.99
Belvedere DBL$17.99
Grey Goose DBL$15.99
Kettle One DBL$14.99
Smirnoff Cherry DBL$11.99
Smirnoff Rsspberry DBL$11.99
Stoli DBL$11.99
Stoli Vanilla DBL$11.99
Stoli Raspberry DBL$11.99
Titos DBL$12.99
Ugly Dog DBL$11.99
Ugly Dog Bacon DBL$11.99
House (Crystal Palace)$4.99
Beefeater$5.99
Bombay$6.49
Hendricks$8.99
Tanqueray$6.99
Ugly Dog$5.99
House (Crystal Palace) DBL$9.99
Beefeater DBL$11.99
Bombay DBL$12.99
Hendricks DBL$17.99
Tanqueray DBL$13.99
Ugly Dog DBL$11.99
House Run$4.99
Bacardi$5.99
Bacardi Limon$5.99
Captian Morgan$5.99
Malibu$5.99
Malibu Black$5.99
Myers$5.99
Ron Zacapa$5.99
Sailor Jerrys$5.99
Ugly Dog$5.99
House Run DBL$9.99
Bacardi DBL$11.99
Bacardi Limon DBL$11.99
Captian Morgan DBL$11.99
Malibu DBL$11.99
Malibu Black DBL$11.99
Myers DBL$11.99
Ron Zacapa DBL$19.99
Sailor Jerrys DBL$11.99
Ugly Dog DBL$11.99
House$4.99
1800 Anejo$12.49
1800 Reposado$8.49
1800 Silver$7.49
Avion Silver$12.99
Casamigo$14.99
Jose Cuervo (Gold)$5.99
Jose Cuervo (Silver)$5.99
Patron$14.49
House DBL$9.99
1800 Anejo DBL$24.99
1800 Reposado DBL$16.99
1800 Silver DBL$14.99
Avion Silver DBL$25.99
Casamigo DBL$29.99
Jose Cuervo (Gold) DBL$11.99
Jose Cuervo (Silver) DBL$11.99
Patron DBL$28.99
House Whiskey (Five Star)$4.99
House Bourbon$4.99
Angles Envy$15.49
Basil Hayden$11.99
Bird Dog Blackberry$6.49
Bird Dog Peach$6.49
Bullet Rye$8.99
Canadian Club$5.99
Christian Brothers$5.99
Crown Royal$7.99
Crown Apple$7.99
Crown Vanilla$7.99
Elija Craig$10.99
Fireball$6.49
Four Roses$9.99
Glenlivent 12$10.99
Jack Daniels$6.99
Jack Fire$6.99
Jack Triple Mash$6.99
Jameson$8.49
Jim Beam$6.49
Hennessy$11.99
Knob Creek$9.49
Macallan 12$18.99
Makers Mark$8.49
Red Stag$6.99
Seagrams 7$5.99
Seagrams VO$5.99
Southern Comfort$6.49
Ugly Dog Peanut Butter$6.99
Ugly Dog Salted Carmel$6.99
Woodford$9.99
House Whiskey (Five Star) DBL$11.99
House Bourbon DBL$11.99
Angles Envy DBL$30.99
Basil Hayden DBL$23.99
Bird Dog Blackberry DBL$12.99
Bird Dog Peach DBL$12.99
Bullet Rye DBL$17.99
Canadian Club DBL$11.99
Christian Brothers DBL$11.99
Crown Royal DBL$15.99
Crown Apple DBL$15.99
Crown Vanilla DBL$15.99
Elija Craig DBL$21.99
Fireball DBL$12.99
Four Roses DBL$19.99
Glenlivent 12 DBL$21.99
Jack Daniels DBL$13.99
Jack Fire DBL$13.99
Jack Triple Mash DBL$13.99
Jameson DBL$16.99
Jim Beam DBL$12.99
Hennessy DBL$23.99
Knob Creek DBL$18.99
Macallan 12 DBL$37.99
Makers Mark DBL$16.99
Red Stag DBL$13.99
Seagrams 7 DBL$11.99
Seagrams VO DBL$11.99
Southern Comfort DBL$12.99
Ugly Dog Peanut Butter DBL$13.99
Ugly Dog Salted Carmel DBL$13.99
Woodford DBL$19.99
Amaretto$5.99
Baileys$7.99
Chambord$10.49
Couvoiser VS$9.49
Drambuie$5.99
Jagermister$6.49
Kahlua$7.99
Rum Chatta$7.49
Amaretto DBL$11.99
Baileys DBL$15.99
Chambord DBL$20.99
Couvoiser VS DBL$18.99
Drambuie DBL$11.99
Jagermister DBL$12.99
Kahlua DBL$15.99
Rum Chatta DBL$14.99
Large Cheese Bread
