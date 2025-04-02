Introducing our first toasted chopped sandwich, Hats Off is the best celebration sandwich after a great game. Freshly sliced pepperoni chopped with our pizza cheese blend, and banana peppers. Pizza sauce is spread over our fresh Amoroso rolls along with some garlic butter. This sandwich is then toasted for a few minutes to give you a bite that will make you want to toss your hat on the ice. Try it today, this sandwich will be available for a limited time!