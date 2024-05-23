Chop Detroit - Hazel Park 1555 E Woodward Heights Blvd
Chop sub of the month
Sandwich
- Build Your Own Chopped Sandwich
Craft made Detroit chopped sandwich. Featuring Boars Head meats, cheeses, and dressing!$11.49
- Italian Clapper
Boars Head soppressata, salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, banana pepper, tomato, onion, deli sauce, Italian dressing, provolone$12.99
- Hockey Ham
Ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, mayo$11.49
- Dirty Dangler
Turkey, ham, lettuce, fried jalapeño chips, cheddar cheese, and a savory chipotle mayo$12.99
- Lil Caesar
Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing$11.49
Salad
- Build Your Own Chopped Salad
Craft made Detroit chopped salad. Featuring Boars Head meats, cheeses, and dressing!$11.49
- Chop Specialty Salads
Enjoy one of our delicious specialty chopped salads! Made with fresh crisp produce and Boars Head meats and cheeses!
Build Your Own Chopped Salad
Craft made Detroit chopped salad. Featuring Boars Head meats, cheeses, and dressing!
Soups (change weekly)
- OUT OF STOCKLoaded Baked Potato
All the flavors of a loaded baked potato packed into one bite!OUT OF STOCK$5.49
- Cheesy Chicken Tortilla
Southwest Style Cheesy Chicken Tortilla soup with a side of tortilla strips.$5.49
- OUT OF STOCKBroccoli Cheddar
A mix of broccoli and cheddar cheese that's a great comfort meal.OUT OF STOCK$5.49
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Noodle
Chicken breast chopped carrots and celery with egg noodles in a hearty broth.OUT OF STOCK$5.49
- OUT OF STOCKItalian Wedding Soup
Seasoned meatballs, spinach, onions, olive oil, sauteed garlic, and acini di pepe pasta in chicken stock.OUT OF STOCK$5.49
Sides
Drinks
- Barnburner Smoothie
Enjoy a refreshing Chop Detroit style smoothie! Barnburner is a fusion of fresh bananas, strawberries, and orange juice!$7.99
- Smoothie of the Month - The Beauty
Enjoy one of our refreshing Chop Detroit Smoothies! The Beauty is a fusion of fresh bananas, strawberries, mangoes, pineapple, and orange juice. This smoothie makes you feel like you're sitting pool side.$8.50
- Powerade
Power when you need it!
- Hot Chocolate & Cappuccino
Comport drinks to keep you warm all year round!
- Coffee
Warm up with a cozy flavored coffee to watch the game!
- Hot Tea
Warm up with a cozy hot tea to watch the game!
- Bottled Water$1.89
- Fountain Soda
Now serving Coca Cola products!$1.99+
- Can Soda
Now serving Coca Cola products!$2.58