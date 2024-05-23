Chop Detroit - Hazel Park 1555 E Woodward Heights Blvd
Chop sub of the month
Sandwich
- Build Your Own Chopped Sandwich
Craft made Detroit chopped sandwich. Featuring Boars Head meats, cheeses, and dressing!$11.49
- Italian Clapper
Boars Head soppressata, salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, banana pepper, tomato, onion, deli sauce, Italian dressing, provolone$12.99
- Hockey Ham
Ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, mayo$11.49
- Dirty Dangler
Turkey, ham, lettuce, fried jalapeño chips, cheddar cheese, and a savory chipotle mayo$12.99
- Lil Caesar
Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing$11.49
Salad
Soups (change weekly)
- OUT OF STOCKLoaded Baked Potato
All the flavors of a loaded baked potato packed into one bite!OUT OF STOCK$5.49
- Cheesy Chicken Tortilla
Southwest Style Cheesy Chicken Tortilla soup with a side of tortilla strips.$5.49
- OUT OF STOCKBroccoli Cheddar
A mix of broccoli and cheddar cheese that's a great comfort meal.OUT OF STOCK$5.49
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Noodle
Chicken breast chopped carrots and celery with egg noodles in a hearty broth.OUT OF STOCK$5.49
- OUT OF STOCKItalian Wedding Soup
Seasoned meatballs, spinach, onions, olive oil, sauteed garlic, and acini di pepe pasta in chicken stock.OUT OF STOCK$5.49
Sides
Drinks
- Barnburner Smoothie
Enjoy a refreshing Chop Detroit style smoothie! Barnburner is a fusion of fresh bananas, strawberries, and orange juice!$7.99
- Smoothie of the Month - The Beauty
Enjoy one of our refreshing Chop Detroit Smoothies! The Beauty is a fusion of fresh bananas, strawberries, mangoes, pineapple, and orange juice. This smoothie makes you feel like you're sitting pool side.$8.50
- Powerade
Power when you need it!
- Hot Chocolate & Cappuccino
Comport drinks to keep you warm all year round!
- Coffee
Warm up with a cozy flavored coffee to watch the game!
- Hot Tea
Warm up with a cozy hot tea to watch the game!
- Bottled Water$1.89
- Fountain Soda
Now serving Coca Cola products!$1.99+
- Can Soda
Now serving Coca Cola products!$2.58