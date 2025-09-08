In honor of the slang used on Letterkenny, this sandwich is for the girls and for the boys. Freshly sliced turkey or chicken, feta, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, hummus, and Greek dressing. Try it today, this sandwich will be available for a limited time!

Sandwich or Salad Required* Please select 1 Salad Sandwich Protein Choice Required* Please select 1 Chicken Turkey No protein-veggie only Sandwich of the month modifiers No Feta No lettuce No tomato No cucumber No Black Olives No hummus No Greek Extra Chicken + $1.50 Extra Turkey + $1.50 Extra Lettuce + $0.50 Extra cucumber + $0.75 Extra tomato + $0.50 Extra Black Olives + $0.50 Extra Greek + $0.75 Extra Feta + $1.00 Extra Hummus + $0.75