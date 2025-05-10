Chop Detroit - Hazel Park
Featured Items
Smoothie of the Month-The Fishbowl
A refreshing blend of blueberries, bananas, coconut, and a splash of lime with agave.$8.25
Top Cheddar
You asked for a bacon chopped sandwich and we answered. Introducing, The Top Cheddar with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, ranch, and topped with sour cream and cheddar potato chips!$13.24
Spicy Chirp
Chirping on the ice is a rite of passage. Watch your favorite hockey player chirp while enjoying a Chop Detroit sandwich. Freshly sliced chicken, cheddar cheese, fried jalapenos, and lettuce. All chopped up and then tossed with ranch and Frank's Red Hot placed on top of a freshly sliced Amoroso roll. Make it even spicier by adding fresh jalapenos. Try it today, this sandwich will be available for a limited time!$14.79
Chop Pizza
Pizza - Build Your Own
Build Your Own 16" Pizza (Will take 15-20 minutes) (Copy)
Chopped pizza? Seriously? Yup, the perfect bite with a Chop Detroit twist! Build your own or buy a slice! ALL pizza starts with the perfect cheese blend and then let your imagination or apatite run wild with toppings. This item will take 15-20 minutes to prepare, expect longer delivery times.$9.99
Cheese bread
Chopped Sandwich of the month (limited item)
Sandwich of the Month
Sandwich
Build Your Own Chopped Sandwich
Craft made Detroit chopped sandwich. Featuring fresh sliced meats, cheeses, and dressing! Chopped and served for your enjoyment.$12.24
The Celly
You'll celebrate when you try "The Celly"! The Celly features, sliced to order, Turkey, crisp lettuce, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, and mayonnaise!$13.24
The Lamplighter - Italian Beef
Imagine the feeling of hitting the best slapshot from the point passing through the goalie gloves for a game winning goal, but as a sandwich. We are taking sliced Italian beef, cooking it in au jus, and topping it with provolone cheese. Want it spicy? Add giardiniera for a bonus kick!$14.79OUT OF STOCK
Italian Clapper
Capicola salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, banana pepper, tomato, onion, deli sauce, Italian dressing, provolone$14.25
Hockey Ham
Ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, mayo$12.24
Dirty Dangler
Turkey, ham, lettuce, fried jalapeño chips, cheddar cheese, and a savory chipotle mayo$13.24
Lil Caesar
Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing$12.24
Top Shelf Turkey
Turkey, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo$12.24
Kids Menu (Ages 10 and under)
Kids Chopped Sandwich
Salad
Build Your Own Chopped Salad
Craft made Detroit chopped salad. Featuring fresh sliced meats, cheeses, and dressing, on a bed of crisp iceberg and spring mix lettuce. Chopped and served for your enjoyment!$12.24
Chop Specialty Salads
Enjoy one of our delicious specialty chopped salads! Made with fresh sliced meats and cheeses, and on a bed of crisp iceberg and spring mix lettuce.
Da Greek
Freshly sliced chicken or turkey, feta, tomato, cucumber, black olive, banana pepper, and lettuce with your choice of dressing! Add a side of hummus to really make it Da Greek! Want it spicy? Get a Spicy Gourmaise drizzle added.$13.99
Soup
Soups (change weekly)
Chicken Dumpling
All the flavors of a chicken noodle soup with a creamy dumpling kick!$5.99
Cheesy Chicken Tortilla
Southwest Style Cheesy Chicken Tortilla soup with a side of tortilla strips.$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Broccoli Cheddar
A mix of broccoli and cheddar cheese that's a great comfort meal.$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Noodle
Chicken breast chopped carrots and celery with egg noodles in a hearty broth.$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Brisket Chili
Warm up with this incredible Fall bowl of chili. Made with beef brisket and fresh tomatoes.$6.79OUT OF STOCK
Sides
Hummus, Crackers & Veggies
Fresh creamy hummus paired with your choice of veggies and seasonal toasted crackers.
Veggies, Crackers, and Ranch
Homemade ranch paired with your choice of freshly sliced veggies and seasonal toasted crackers.$3.99
Better Made Chips- Detroit
Detroits finest chip!$1.99
Popcorn
Freshly made popcorn! A crowd favorite!$2.49
Banana
Quick and healthy snack!$1.00
BYO Protein Box
A great protein addition to your post-skate routine or just a great snack for the rink! Your choice of protein and cheese with trail mix and crackers.$7.99
Drinks
Barnburner Smoothie
Enjoy a refreshing Chop Detroit style smoothie! Barnburner is a fusion of fresh bananas, strawberries, and orange juice!$7.99
The Gongshow Smoothie
Enjoy one of our refreshing Chop Detroit Smoothies! This smoothie is the result of the battle between bananas, chocolate, and peanut butter. The flavors will throw a party in your mouth!$8.25
The LC Smoothie
This smoothie is dedicated to the LC 2013 team who not only dominate their rankings, but also this smoothie.$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Powerade
Power when you need it!
Hot Chocolate & Cappuccino
Comport drinks to keep you warm all year round!
Coffee
Warm up with a cozy flavored coffee to watch the game!$2.19
Hot Tea
Warm up with a cozy 12 oz. hot tea to watch the game!$2.25
Bottled Water$1.89
Fountain Soda
Now serving Coca Cola products!$2.25
Canned Soda
Now serving Coca Cola products!$2.25
Monster Energy Drinks
Monster Energy Drink$3.99
Breakfast
Breakfast Handhelds
Breakfast Wraps and Bowls
Kip's Kickin Wrap
Kip's Kickin Wrap will help you master nunchuck skills, bow hunting skills, computer hacking skills. This wrap is packed with scrambled egg, bacon, shredded cheese, tots, and sauce.$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Tot Breakfast Bowl
Do you have an Uncle Rico or a girlfriend named LaFownduh? Are you voting for Pedro? Yes or No, you have to try our new Pocket Tot Breakfast Bowl.$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Hockey Shop
Chop Pizza (3PD)
Pizza - Build Your Own
Cheese bread
