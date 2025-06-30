Chirping on the ice is a rite of passage. Watch your favorite hockey player chirp while enjoying a Chop Detroit sandwich. Freshly sliced chicken, cheddar cheese, fried jalapenos, and lettuce. All chopped up and then tossed with ranch and Frank's Red Hot placed on top of a freshly sliced Amoroso roll. Make it even spicier by adding fresh jalapenos. Try it today, this sandwich will be available for a limited time!

Sandwich or Salad Required* Please select 1 Salad Sandwich Sandwich of the month modifiers No ranch No Frank's Red Hot No fried jalapeno No lettuce Extra Chicken + $1.50 Extra Cheddar + $1.00 Extra Lettuce + $0.50 Extra fried Jalapeno + $0.75 Extra Ranch + $0.50 Extra Frank's Red Hot + $0.50 Add fresh Jalapeno pieces + $0.75