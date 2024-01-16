Chop Detroit - Hazel Park 1555 E Woodward Heights Blvd
Chop sub of the month
Sandwich
- Build Your Own Chopped Sandwich
Craft made Detroit chopped sandwich. Featuring fresh sliced meats, cheeses, and dressing! Chopped and served for your enjoyment.$11.49
- Italian Clapper
Boars Head soppressata, salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, banana pepper, tomato, onion, deli sauce, Italian dressing, provolone$12.99
- Hockey Ham
Ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, mayo$11.49
- Dirty Dangler
Turkey, ham, lettuce, fried jalapeño chips, cheddar cheese, and a savory chipotle mayo$12.99
- Lil Caesar
Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing$11.49
- Top Cheddar
You asked for a bacon chopped sandwich and we answered. Introducing, The Top Cheddar with Boar's Head grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, ranch, and topped with sour cream and cheddar potato chips!$12.95
Kids Chopped Sandwich
Salad
- Build Your Own Chopped Salad
Craft made Detroit chopped salad. Featuring fresh sliced meats, cheeses, and dressing, on a bed of crisp iceberg and spring mix lettuce. Chopped and served for your enjoyment!$11.49
- Chop Specialty Salads
Enjoy one of our delicious specialty chopped salads! Made with fresh sliced meats and cheeses, and on a bed of crisp iceberg and spring mix lettuce.
Soups (change weekly)
- Loaded Baked Potato
All the flavors of a loaded baked potato packed into one bite!$5.49OUT OF STOCK
- Cheesy Chicken Tortilla
Southwest Style Cheesy Chicken Tortilla soup with a side of tortilla strips.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
- Broccoli Cheddar
A mix of broccoli and cheddar cheese that's a great comfort meal.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Noodle
Chicken breast chopped carrots and celery with egg noodles in a hearty broth.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
- Italian Wedding Soup
Seasoned meatballs, spinach, onions, olive oil, sauteed garlic, and acini di pepe pasta in chicken stock.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
Sides
- Hummus, Crackers & Veggies
Fresh creamy hummus paired with your choice of veggies and seasonal toasted crackers.
- Veggies and Ranch
Homemade ranch paired with your choice of freshly sliced veggies and seasonal toasted crackers.$3.99
- Better Made Chips- Detroit
Detroits finest chip!$1.99
- Popcorn
Freshly made popcorn! A crowd favorite!$2.49
- Banana
Quick and healthy snack!$1.00
Drinks
- Barnburner Smoothie
Enjoy a refreshing Chop Detroit style smoothie! Barnburner is a fusion of fresh bananas, strawberries, and orange juice!$7.99
- Smoothie of the Month - The Bardownski
Enjoy one of our refreshing Chop Detroit Smoothies! A fresh perspective on a banana split smoothie! Featuring banana, pinneapple, strawberry, and chocolate!$8.25
- Powerade
Power when you need it!
- Hot Chocolate & Cappuccino
Comport drinks to keep you warm all year round!
- Coffee
Warm up with a cozy flavored coffee to watch the game!$2.19
- Hot Tea
Warm up with a cozy hot tea to watch the game!
- Bottled Water$1.89
- Fountain Soda
Now serving Coca Cola products!$1.99
- Can Soda
Now serving Coca Cola products!$2.58
- The Gongshow Smoothie
Enjoy one of our refreshing Chop Detroit Smoothies! This smoothie is the result of the battle between bananas, chocolate, and peanut butter. The flavors will throw a party in your mouth!$8.25
Breakfast (served for tournaments only)
Hockey Shop
