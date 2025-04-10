To be fair.....this sandwich is paying homage to one of our favorite shows, Letterkenny. Freshly sliced ham, cappy, Swiss cheese, pickles, and lettuce. All chopped up and then tossed with mustard and placed on top of a freshly sliced Amoroso roll. Try it today, this sandwich will be available for a limited time!

Sandwich of the month modifiers No cappy No pickles No mustard No lettuce No Swiss Extra Ham + $1.50 Extra Cappy + $1.50 Extra Swiss + $1.00 Extra Pickles + $0.75 Extra Mustard + $0.50 Side of Mustard + $0.50 Side of Pickles + $0.75