Chop Detroit - Hazel Park 1555 E Woodward Heights Blvd
Featured Items
- Barnburner Smoothie
Enjoy a refreshing Chop Detroit style smoothie! Barnburner is a fusion of fresh bananas, strawberries, and orange juice!$7.99
- Build Your Own Chopped Sandwich
Craft made Detroit chopped sandwich. Featuring Boars Head meats, cheeses, and dressing!$11.49
- BBQ Cheddar Breakaway
We're bringing backyard BBQ, with a twist, on this month's special, the BBQ Cheddar Breakaway! The Breakaway features Boards Head Sweet B's BBQ Chicken, cheddar, lettuce, and your choice of ranch or mayonnaise. Want to kick it up a notch? Add crushed hot Cheetos!$12.95
Chop sub of the month
Sandwich
- Italian Clapper
Boars Head soppressata, salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, banana pepper, tomato, onion, deli sauce, Italian dressing, provolone$12.99
- Hockey Ham
Ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, mayo$11.49
- Dirty Dangler
Turkey, ham, lettuce, fried jalapeño chips, cheddar cheese, and a savory chipotle mayo$12.99
- Lil Caesar
Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing$11.49
- Top Cheddar
You asked for a bacon chopped sandwich and we answered. Introducing, The Top Cheddar with Boar's Head grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, ranch, and topped with sour cream and cheddar potato chips!$12.95
Salad
Soups (change weekly)
- Loaded Baked Potato
All the flavors of a loaded baked potato packed into one bite!$5.49OUT OF STOCK
- Cheesy Chicken Tortilla
Southwest Style Cheesy Chicken Tortilla soup with a side of tortilla strips.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
- Broccoli Cheddar
A mix of broccoli and cheddar cheese that's a great comfort meal.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Noodle
Chicken breast chopped carrots and celery with egg noodles in a hearty broth.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
- Italian Wedding Soup
Seasoned meatballs, spinach, onions, olive oil, sauteed garlic, and acini di pepe pasta in chicken stock.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
Sides
Drinks
- Smoothie of the Month - Puck Bunny
Enjoy one of our refreshing Chop Detroit Smoothies! The Puck Bunny is a fusion of fresh bananas, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, agave, and coconut milk. A refreshing smoothie on a hot summer day!$8.50
- Powerade
Power when you need it!
- Hot Chocolate & Cappuccino
Comport drinks to keep you warm all year round!
- Coffee
Warm up with a cozy flavored coffee to watch the game!
- Hot Tea
Warm up with a cozy hot tea to watch the game!
- Bottled Water$1.89
- Fountain Soda
Now serving Coca Cola products!$1.99
- Can Soda
Now serving Coca Cola products!$2.58