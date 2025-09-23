In honor of the slang used on Letterkenny, this sandwich is for the girls and for the boys. Freshly sliced turkey or chicken, feta, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, hummus, and Greek dressing. Try it today, this sandwich will be available for a limited time!

Salad or Sandwich Required* Please select 1 Salad Sandwich Modifiers for Sandwich of the Month No feta No cucumber No tomato No Greek dressing No olives Extra Chicken + $2.50 Extra Turkey + $2.50 Extra Hummus + $1.25 Extra Tomato + $0.50 Extra Greek Dressing + $1.00 Extra cucumber + $0.50 Extra olives + $0.50 Extra lettuce + $0.75