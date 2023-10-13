Chirping on the ice is a rite of passage. Watch your favorite hockey player chirp while enjoying a Chop Detroit sandwich. Freshly sliced chicken, cheddar cheese, fried jalapenos, and lettuce. All chopped up and then tossed with ranch and Frank's Red Hot placed on top of a freshly sliced Amoroso roll. Make it even spicier by adding gourmaise or giardiniera. Try it today, this sandwich will be available for a limited time!

Salad or Sandwich Required* Please select 1 Salad Sandwich Chop Sandwich of the month modifiers No cheddar cheese No lettuce No ranch No red hot No fried jalapenos Extra Chicken + $1.50 Extra Cheddar + $1.00 Extra lettuce + $0.50 Extra Ranch + $0.75 Extra Red Hot + $0.75 Extra Fried Jalapenos + $0.50 Add gourmaise (spicy) + $0.75 Add giardiniera + $1.25