Chop Detroit - Ann Arbor
Chop Pizza
Pizza - Build Your Own
Build Your Own 16" Pizza (Will take 15-20 minutes)
Chopped pizza? Seriously? Yup, the perfect bite with a Chop Detroit twist! Build your own or buy a slice! ALL pizza starts with the perfect cheese blend and then let your imagination or apatite run wild with toppings. This item will take 15-20 minutes to prepare, expect longer delivery times.$9.99
By The Slice
Cheese bread
Cheese Bread (15-20 minutes to cook)
Our version of garlic cheese bread. It starts with the perfect cheese blend, parmesan cheese, garlic butter base, and then let your imagination or appetite run wild with toppings. This item will take 15-20 minutes to prepare, expect longer delivery times.$8.49OUT OF STOCK
Chop Sandwich of the Month
To be fair....
To be fair.....this sandwich is paying homage to one of our favorite shows, Letterkenny. Freshly sliced ham, cappy, Swiss cheese, pickles, and lettuce. All chopped up and then tossed with mustard and placed on top of a freshly sliced Amoroso roll. Try it today, this sandwich will be available for a limited time!$14.79
Sandwich
Build Your Own Chopped Sandwich
Craft made Detroit chopped sandwich. Featuring fresh sliced meats, cheeses, and dressing! Chopped and served for your enjoyment.$11.49
The Celly
You'll celebrate when you try "The Celly"! The Celly features, sliced to order, Turkey, crisp lettuce, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, and mayonnaise!$12.95
The Lamplighter - Italian Beef
Imagine the feeling of hitting the best slapshot from the point passing through the goalie gloves for a game winning goal, but as a sandwich. We are taking sliced Italian beef, cooking it in au jus, and topping it with provolone cheese. Want it spicy? Add giardiniera for a bonus kick!$14.79OUT OF STOCK
Italian Clapper
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, banana pepper, tomato, onion, deli sauce, Italian dressing, provolone$13.99
Hockey Ham
Ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, mayo$11.49
Dirty Dangler
Turkey, ham, lettuce, fried jalapeño chips, cheddar cheese, and a savory chipotle mayo$12.99
Lil Caesar
Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing$11.49
Top Cheddar
You asked for a bacon chopped sandwich and we answered. Introducing, The Top Cheddar with Boar's Head grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, ranch, and topped with sour cream and cheddar potato chips!$12.95
Top Shelf Turkey$11.49
Kids Menu (Ages 10 and under)
Kids Chopped Sandwich
Salad
Build Your Own Chopped Salad
Craft made Detroit chopped salad. Featuring fresh sliced meats, cheeses, and dressing, on a bed of crisp iceberg and spring mix lettuce. Chopped and served for your enjoyment!$11.49
Chop Specialty Salads
Enjoy one of our delicious specialty chopped salads! Made with fresh sliced meats and cheeses, and on a bed of crisp iceberg and spring mix lettuce.
Soup
Soups (change weekly)
Loaded Baked Potato
All the flavors of a loaded baked potato packed into one bite!$5.49OUT OF STOCK
Cheesy Chicken Tortilla
Southwest Style Cheesy Chicken Tortilla soup with a side of tortilla strips.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
Broccoli Cheddar
A mix of broccoli and cheddar cheese that's a great comfort meal.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Noodle
Chicken breast chopped carrots and celery with egg noodles in a hearty broth.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
Brisket Chili
Warm up with this incredible Fall bowl of chili. Made with beef brisket and fresh tomatoes.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
Sides
Hummus, Crackers & Veggies
Fresh creamy hummus paired with your choice of veggies and seasonal toasted crackers.
Veggies, Crackers, and Ranch
Homemade ranch paired with your choice of freshly sliced veggies and seasonal toasted crackers.$3.99
Better Made Chips- Detroit
Detroits finest chip!$1.99
Popcorn
Freshly made popcorn! A crowd favorite!$2.49
Banana
Quick and healthy snack!$1.00
Hot Pretzel
Warm up with a hot pretzel with your choice of salted or musard.$2.99
Cliff Bar$2.99
Drinks
Smoothie of the Month-The Puckbunny
A refreshing blend of blueberries, bananas, orange juice, and a splash of agave.$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Barnburner Smoothie
Enjoy a refreshing Chop Detroit style smoothie! Barnburner is a fusion of fresh bananas, strawberries, and orange juice!$7.99
The Gongshow Smoothie
Enjoy one of our refreshing Chop Detroit Smoothies! This smoothie is the result of the battle between bananas, chocolate, and peanut butter. The flavors will throw a party in your mouth!$8.25
The LC Smoothie
This smoothie is dedicated to the LC 2013 team who not only dominate the rankings, but this smoothie.$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Powerade
Power when you need it!
Hot Chocolate & Cappuccino
Comport drinks to keep you warm all year round!
Coffee
Warm up with a cozy flavored coffee to watch the game!$2.19
Hot Tea
Warm up with a cozy 12 oz. hot tea to watch the game!$2.25
Bottled Water$1.89
Fountain Soda
Now serving Coca Cola products!$2.25OUT OF STOCK
Canned Soda
Now serving Coca Cola products!$2.25
Monster Energy Drinks
Monster Energy Drink$3.99
Breakfast
Breakfast Handhelds
Breakfast Wraps and Bowls
Kip's Kickin Wrap
Kip's Kickin Wrap will help you master nunchuck skills, bow hunting skills, computer hacking skills. This wrap is packed with scrambled egg, bacon, shredded cheese, tots, and sauce.$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Tot Breakfast Bowl
Do you have an Uncle Rico or a girlfriend named LaFownduh? Are you voting for Pedro? Yes or No, you have to try our new Pocket Tot Breakfast Bowl.$5.99OUT OF STOCK
