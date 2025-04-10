To be fair.....this sandwich is paying homage to one of our favorite shows, Letterkenny. Freshly sliced ham, cappy, Swiss cheese, pickles, and lettuce. All chopped up and then tossed with mustard and placed on top of a freshly sliced Amoroso roll. Try it today, this sandwich will be available for a limited time!

Chop Sandwich of the month modifiers No Ham No Cappy No Swiss No lettuce No pickles No mustard Extra Ham + $1.50 Extra Cappy + $1.50 Extra Swiss + $1.00 Extra lettuce + $0.50 Extra pickles + $0.75 Extra mustard + $0.50 Side of pickles + $0.75 Side of mustard + $0.50