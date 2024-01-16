Chop Detroit - Brighton 10540 Citation Drive
Chop sub of the month
Sandwich
- Build Your Own Chopped Sandwich
Craft made Detroit chopped sandwich. Featuring Boars Head meats, cheeses, and dressing!$11.49
- Italian Clapper
Boars Head soppressata, salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, banana pepper, tomato, onion, deli sauce, Italian dressing, provolone$12.99
- Hockey Ham
Ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, mayo$11.49
- Dirty Dangler
Turkey, ham, lettuce, fried jalapeño chips, cheddar cheese, and a savory chipotle mayo$12.99
- Lil Caesar
Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing$11.49
- Top Cheddar
You asked for a bacon chopped sandwich and we answered. Introducing, The Top Cheddar with Boar's Head grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, ranch, and topped with sour cream and cheddar potato chips!$12.95
Kids Chopped Sandwich
Salad
Soups (change weekly)
- Loaded Baked Potato
All the flavors of a loaded baked potato packed into one bite!$5.49OUT OF STOCK
- Cheesy Chicken Tortilla
Southwest Style Cheesy Chicken Tortilla soup with a side of tortilla strips.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
- Broccoli Cheddar
A mix of broccoli and cheddar cheese that's a great comfort meal.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Noodle
Chicken breast chopped carrots and celery with egg noodles in a hearty broth.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
Sides
Drinks
- Barnburner Smoothie
Enjoy a refreshing Chop Detroit style smoothie! Barnburner is a fusion of fresh bananas, strawberries, and orange juice!$7.99
- Smoothie Of The Month - ESE Special
A refreshing blend of mixed berries, orange juice, banana, and agave syrup!$8.49OUT OF STOCK
- Fountain Pop
Now serving Coca Cola products!$2.25
- Hot Chocolate
Comport drinks to keep you warm all year round!$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Coffee
Warm up with a cozy flavored coffee to watch the game!$2.19
- Hot Tea
Warm up with a cozy hot tea to watch the game!$2.19OUT OF STOCK
- Bottled Water$1.89
- Icee
Cool down with a crowd favorite!$2.00
- Canned Pop
Now serving Coca Cola products!
- Powerade
Power when you need it!
Breakfast (served for tournaments only)
Chop Specialty Salads
Enjoy one of our delicious specialty chopped salads! Made with fresh crisp produce and Boars Head meats and cheeses!