Chop Detroit - Brighton (EXPRESS)
Breakfast Items
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Bars
Drinks
Drinks
Coffee
Warm up with a cozy flavored coffee to watch the game!$2.19
Icee
Cool down with a crowd favorite!$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Fountain Pop
Now serving Coca Cola products!$2.25
Hot Tea
Warm up with a cozy hot tea to watch the game!$2.25
Hot Chocolate
Comport drinks to keep you warm all year round!$2.50
Hot Cappuccino
Warm up with a hot cappuccino!$2.50
Bottled Water$1.89
Powerade$2.99
Barnburner Smoothie
Fresh strawberries, bananas, and orange juice all blended together for a refreshing smoothie.$7.99
Smoothie of the Month-Rink Rat
A refreshing blend of strawberries, peanut butter, bananas, and a splash of coconut milk. It's a PB and J in a cup! *contains peanuts$8.25OUT OF STOCK
GongShow Smoothie
Enjoy one of our refreshing Chop Detroit Smoothies! This smoothie is the result of the battle between bananas, chocolate, and peanut butter. *contains peanuts$8.25OUT OF STOCK
Pretzel
Hot Pretzel
Sides
Popcorn
Banana
Better Made Chips
GongShow Smoothie
Enjoy one of our refreshing Chop Detroit Smoothies! This smoothie is the result of the battle between bananas, chocolate, and peanut butter. *contains peanuts