Chop Detroit - Brighton (EXPRESS)
Drinks
Coffee
Warm up with a cozy flavored coffee to watch the game!$2.19
Icee
Cool down with a crowd favorite!$2.00
Fountain Pop
Now serving Coca Cola products!$2.25
Hot Tea
Warm up with a cozy hot tea to watch the game!$2.25
Hot Chocolate
Comport drinks to keep you warm all year round!$2.50
Hot Cappuccino
Warm up with a hot cappuccino!$2.50
Bottled Water$1.89
Powerade$2.99
Barnburner Smoothie
Fresh strawberries, bananas, and orange juice all blended together for a refreshing smoothie.$7.99
Pizza by the slice
Pizza Slices
Pretzel
Hot Pretzel
Sides
Popcorn
Banana
Better Made Chips
Hummus, Veggies, and Crackers
Veggies, Crackers, and Ranch
Breakfast Items
Breakfast Sandwiches
Jimmy Dean's Pancake and Sausage Stick
Chop Detroit Locations and Hours
CD TOP SHELF
(810) 206-3188
Closed • Opens Thursday at 5PM
Chop Detroit - Ann Arbor
(734) 369-2126
Closed • Opens Thursday at 5PM
Chop Detroit - Brighton (EXPRESS)
(810) 206-3188
Closed • Opens Thursday at 4PM
Chop Detroit - Hazel Park
(248) 206-7062
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM
Chop Detroit - Mt. Clemens
(586) 948-8344
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM