CD Top Shelf Chelsea
Pizza Menu
Small
Build Your Own Pizza - Small
Small build your own pizza$14.99
SM Margherita Pizza
Pizza with grape tomatoes, basil, balsamic drizzle$14.99
SM Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, mushrooms, onions, peppers, olives$14.99
SM BLT Pizza
Pizza with lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, house-made BLT sauce$14.99
SM Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza with ham, bacon, pineapple$14.99
SM Veggie Pizza
Pizza with grape tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, peppers, olives$14.99
Small Breadsticks
Parmesan cheese, garlic butter, dash of salt (choice of marinara or ranch)$8.99
Small Cheese Bread
Mozzarella cheese, parmesan, garlic butter$8.99
Small JJ Bread
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, parmesan, garlic butter, and Cajun seasoning$11.49
Small CINI Bread
Butter, cinnamon & sugar, drizzle caramel dressing, icing$8.99
Small Pickle Bread
Mozzarella cheese, diced pickles, parmesan cheese, garlic butter$9.49
Thin
Build Your Own Pizza - Large
Large build your own pizza$18.99
Thin Margherita Pizza
Pizza with grape tomatoes, basil, balsamic drizzle$19.99
Thin Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza with pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage$19.99
Thin Supreme Pizza
Pizza with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, mushrooms, onions, peppers, olives$19.99
Thin BLT Pizza
Pizza with lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, house-made BLT sauce$19.99
Thin Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza with ham, bacon, pineapple$19.99
Thin Veggie Pizza
Pizza with grape tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, peppers, olives$19.99
Large
Build Your Own Pizza - Large
Small build your own pizza$18.99
Lrg BBQ Chicken Pizza
Pizza with BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onions, jalapenos, cheese blend$19.99
Lrg Margherita Pizza
Pizza with grape tomatoes, basil, balsamic drizzle$19.99
Lrg Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza with pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage$19.99
Lrg BLT Pizza
Pizza with lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, house-made BLT sauce$19.99
Lrg Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza with ham, bacon, pineapple$19.99
Lrg Veggie Pizza$19.99
Large Breadsticks
Parmesan cheese, garlic butter, dash of salt (choice of marinara or ranch)$14.99
Large Cheese Bread
Mozzarella cheese, parmesan, garlic butter$15.49
Large JJ Bread
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, parmesan, garlic butter, and Cajun seasoning$15.99
Large CINI Bread
Butter, cinnamon & sugar, drizzle caramel dressing, icing$14.99
Large Pickle Bread
Mozzarella cheese, diced pickles, parmesan cheese, garlic butter$14.49
Main Menu Items
Pre Game
Basket of Fries
Fries basket$7.99
Basket of Waffle Fries
Waffle fries basket$7.99
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries basket$11.99
Chips & Salsa
Chips with salsa$7.99
Ball Park Pretzel
Big hot pretzel served with nacho cheese or spicy mustard$13.99
PK Fries
Waffle fries topped with nacho cheese, bacon, and green onions$14.99
Cheese Bread
Bread topped with parmesan cheese$13.46
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara or Ranch$7.99
Quesadilla
Large tortilla with cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, choice of protein$11.99
Nachos
Corn chips with cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo, choice of protein$11.99
Loaded Kegs
Oversized tots stuffed with cheese, bacon, chives, deep fried, served with dipping sauce$8.99
Sandwiches/Wraps
Club Grinder
Turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato on hoagie bun. Served with house chips$14.99
Italian Grinder
Salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing on hoagie bun. Served with house chips$14.99
Lamplighter Italian beef
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island on toasted rye. Served with fries$15.99
Georgia Reuben
Turkey, coleslaw, swiss, 1000 island on toasted rye. Served with fries$14.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, parmesan, Caesar dressing. Served with house chips$14.99
Salads & Soups
Chicken Caesar Salad
Choice of grilled or fried chicken. Served with breadstick$14.99
Southwest Cobb
Blackened chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, eggs, tomato, onion. Served with breadstick$14.99
House Salad
Mixed greens with carrots, tomato, cucumber, parmesan, croutons$12.99
Amanda's Salad$15.99
Cup Soup
Chili, French onion, soup of the day$7.99
Bowl Soup
Chili, French onion, soup of the day$8.49
CD Chicken Chili
CDTS Famous white chicken chili$8.49
Good Eats
Chicken Tenders
Four chicken tenders with fries and dipping sauce$14.99
Lenny’s Fish & Chips
3 pieces beer battered fish with coleslaw, fries, lemon wedge$17.99
Blackened Taco Dinner
Choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, or BBQ pork with tortillas, lettuce, pico, salsa, sour cream, chips$15.53
Nachos
Corn chips with cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo, choice of protein$16.01
Homeade pasta
Handmade passa tossed in our famous alfredo or Nonas sunday sauce.$12.99
Kids Menu
Kids Plain Burger & Fries
Kids burger with fries. Cheese +$1$7.99
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
Kids chicken tenders with fries$7.99
Kids Fish n Chips
Kids fish with fries$7.99
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
Kids grilled cheese with fries$7.99
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kids macaroni and cheese$7.99
Kids Mozzarella Sticks
Kids mozzarella sticks$7.99
Specials
NA Bev
Apple Juice$2.49
Cherry Coke$2.99
Chocolate Milk$2.49
Coffee$2.49
Coke$2.49
Cranberry$2.49
Diet Coke$2.49
Dr. Pepper$2.49
Gingerale$2.49
Hot Chocolate$2.49
Hot tea$2.49
IBC Rootbeer$3.49
Lemonade$2.49
Milk$2.99
Mountian Dew$2.49
Orange Pop$2.49
Red Bull$4.49
Red Bull S.F$4.49
Shirley Temple$2.99
Soda Water$1.49
Sprite$2.49
Tonic$2.49
Beer
Blue Light$4.49
Coors Light$4.49
Labatt Blue$4.49
Michelob Ultra$4.49
Miller Lite$4.49
Molson$4.49
Alaskan Amber$4.99
Black Hearted$6.49
Blue Moon$4.99
Guinness$5.49
Sierra Rose Sangria$7.49
Bells Two Hearted$6.49OUT OF STOCK
Yuengling$4.49
Can 1911 Honeycrisp$8.49
Can 1911 Pineapple / Mango$8.49
Can High Noon Black Cherry$6.49
Can High Noon Grapefruit$6.49
Can High Noon Pineapple$6.49
Can High Noon Watermelon$6.49
Can Long Drink Blue$6.49
Can Long Drink Cranberry$6.49
Can Long Drink Peach$6.49
Can Long Drink Zero Sugar$6.49
Can Twisted Tea$6.49
Can White Claw Black Cherry$4.49
Can White Claw Lime$4.49
Can White Claw Mango$4.49
Can White Claw Raspberry$4.49
Bottle Angry Orchard$5.49
Bottle Blue Light$3.99
Bottle Budweiser$3.99
Bottle Busch Light$3.99
Bottle Coors Lght$3.99
Bottle Coors Banquet$3.99
Bottle Corona$4.99
Bottle Labatt Blue$3.99
Bottle Michelob Ultra$4.99
Bottle Miller Lite$3.99
Bottle Sam Adam Boston Lager$4.49
Bottle Stella Artois$4.99
ABC Strawberry Blonde$6.49
Great lakes Strawberry Pineapple$8.49
Keweenaw Blueberry Wheat$6.49
Sam Adam's Oktoberfest$6.99
Sierra Rose Peach$7.49
Stone Hazy IPA$6.49
Von Trap Radler$6.99
Wolverine Oktoberfest$7.49
House (Crystal Palace)$4.99
Absolut Citron$5.99
Absolut Mango$5.99
Belvedere$8.99
Grey Goose$7.99
Kettle One$7.49
Smirnoff Cherry$5.99
Smirnoff Rsspberry$5.99
Stoli$5.99
Stoli Vanilla$5.99
Stoli Raspberry$5.99
Titos$6.49
Ugly Dog$5.99
Ugly Dog Bacon$5.99
House (Crystal Palace) DBL$9.99
Absolut Citron DBL$11.99
Absolut Mango DBL$11.99
Belvedere DBL$17.99
Grey Goose DBL$15.99
Kettle One DBL$14.99
Smirnoff Cherry DBL$11.99
Smirnoff Rsspberry DBL$11.99
Stoli DBL$11.99
Stoli Vanilla DBL$11.99
Stoli Raspberry DBL$11.99
Titos DBL$12.99
Ugly Dog DBL$11.99
Ugly Dog Bacon DBL$11.99
House (Crystal Palace)$4.99
Beefeater$5.99
Bombay$6.49
Hendricks$8.99
Tanqueray$6.99
Ugly Dog$5.99
House (Crystal Palace) DBL$9.99
Beefeater DBL$11.99
Bombay DBL$12.99
Hendricks DBL$17.99
Tanqueray DBL$13.99
Ugly Dog DBL$11.99
House Run$4.99
Bacardi$5.99
Bacardi Limon$5.99
Captian Morgan$5.99
Malibu$5.99
Malibu Black$5.99
Myers$5.99
Ron Zacapa$5.99
Sailor Jerrys$5.99
Ugly Dog$5.99
Bacardi$5.49
House Run DBL$9.99
Bacardi DBL$11.99
Bacardi Limon DBL$11.99
Captian Morgan DBL$11.99
Malibu DBL$11.99
Malibu Black DBL$11.99
Myers DBL$11.99
Ron Zacapa DBL$19.99
Sailor Jerrys DBL$11.99
Ugly Dog DBL$11.99
House$4.99
1800 Anejo$12.49
1800 Reposado$8.49
1800 Silver$7.49
Avion Silver$12.99
Casamigo$14.99
Jose Cuervo (Gold)$5.99
Jose Cuervo (Silver)$5.99
Patron$14.49
House DBL$9.99
1800 Anejo DBL$24.99
1800 Reposado DBL$16.99
1800 Silver DBL$14.99
Avion Silver DBL$25.99
Casamigo DBL$29.99
Jose Cuervo (Gold) DBL$11.99
Jose Cuervo (Silver) DBL$11.99
Patron DBL$28.99
House Whiskey (Five Star)$4.99
House Bourbon$4.99
Angles Envy$15.49
Basil Hayden$11.99
Bird Dog Blackberry$6.49
Bird Dog Peach$6.49
Bullet Rye$8.99
Canadian Club$5.99
Christian Brothers$5.99
Crown Royal$7.99
Crown Apple$7.99
Crown Vanilla$7.99
Elija Craig$10.99
Fireball$6.49
Four Roses$9.99
Glenlivent 12$10.99
Jack Daniels$6.99
Jack Fire$6.99
Jack Triple Mash$6.99
Jameson$8.49
Jim Beam$6.49
Hennessy$11.99
Knob Creek$9.49
Macallan 12$18.99
Makers Mark$8.49
Red Stag$6.99
Seagrams 7$5.99
Seagrams VO$5.99
Southern Comfort$6.49
Ugly Dog Peanut Butter$6.99
Ugly Dog Salted Carmel$6.99
Woodford$9.99
House Whiskey (Five Star) DBL$11.99
House Bourbon DBL$11.99
Angles Envy DBL$30.99
Basil Hayden DBL$23.99
Bird Dog Blackberry DBL$12.99
Bird Dog Peach DBL$12.99
Bullet Rye DBL$17.99OUT OF STOCK
Canadian Club DBL$11.99
Christian Brothers DBL$11.99
Crown Royal DBL$15.99
Crown Apple DBL$15.99
Crown Vanilla DBL$15.99
Elija Craig DBL$21.99
Fireball DBL$12.99
Four Roses DBL$19.99
Glenlivent 12 DBL$21.99
Jack Daniels DBL$13.99
Jack Fire DBL$13.99
Jack Triple Mash DBL$13.99
Jameson DBL$16.99
Jim Beam DBL$12.99
Hennessy DBL$23.99
Knob Creek DBL$18.99
Macallan 12 DBL$37.99
Makers Mark DBL$16.99
Red Stag DBL$13.99
Seagrams 7 DBL$11.99
Seagrams VO DBL$11.99
Southern Comfort DBL$12.99
Ugly Dog Peanut Butter DBL$13.99
Ugly Dog Salted Carmel DBL$13.99
Woodford DBL$19.99
Amaretto$5.99
Baileys$7.99
Chambord$10.49
Couvoiser VS$9.49
Drambuie$5.99
Jagermister$6.49
Kahlua$7.99
Rum Chatta$7.49
Amaretto DBL$11.99
Baileys DBL$15.99
Chambord DBL$20.99
Couvoiser VS DBL$18.99
Drambuie DBL$11.99
Jagermister DBL$12.99
Kahlua DBL$15.99
Rum Chatta DBL$14.99