In honor of the slang used on Letterkenny, this sandwich is for the girls and for the boys. Freshly sliced turkey or chicken, feta, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, hummus, and Greek dressing. Try it today, this sandwich will be available for a limited time!

Sandwich or Salad Required* Please select 1 Sandwich Salad Protein Choice Required* Please select 1 Chicken Turkey No protein-veggie only Modifier Groups No feta No Tomato No cucumber No black olive No lettuce No hummus No Greek dressing Extra Chicken + $1.50 Extra Turkey + $1.50 Extra Feta + $1.00 Extra Greek + $0.75 Extra cucumber + $0.50 Extra lettuce + $0.50 Extra tomato + $0.50 Extra black olive + $0.50 Extra Hummus + $0.75