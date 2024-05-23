Chop Detroit - Mt. Clemens 200 North Groesbeck Highway
Chop sub of the month
Sandwich
- Build Your Own Chopped Sandwich
Craft made Detroit chopped sandwich. Featuring Boars Head meats, cheeses, and dressing!$11.49
- Italian Clapper
Boars Head soppressata, salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, banana pepper, tomato, onion, deli sauce, Italian dressing, provolone$12.99
- Hockey Ham
Ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, mayo$11.49
- Dirty Dangler
Turkey, ham, lettuce, fried jalapeño chips, cheddar cheese, and a savory chipotle mayo$12.99
- Lil Caesar
Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing$11.49
Salad
Soups (change weekly)
- OUT OF STOCKLoaded Baked Potato
All the flavors of a loaded baked potato packed into one bite!OUT OF STOCK$5.49
- OUT OF STOCKCheesy Chicken Tortilla
Southwest Style Cheesy Chicken Tortilla soup with a side of tortilla strips.OUT OF STOCK$5.49
- OUT OF STOCKBroccoli Cheddar
A mix of broccoli and cheddar cheese that's a great comfort meal.OUT OF STOCK$5.49
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Noodle
Chicken breast chopped carrots and celery with egg noodles in a hearty broth.OUT OF STOCK$5.49
- OUT OF STOCKItalian Wedding Soup
Seasoned meatballs, spinach, onions, olive oil, sauteed garlic, and acini di pepe pasta in chicken stock.OUT OF STOCK$5.49
Sides
- Hummus, Crackers & Veggies
Fresh creamy hummus paired with your choice of veggies and seasonal toasted crackers.$6.49
- Better Made Chips- Detroit
Detroits finest chip!$1.99
- Popcorn
Freshly made popcorn!$2.49
- Banana
A delicious and healthy snack!$1.00
- Soft Bake Pretzel
Delicious soft baked pretzel, add cheese to complete the perfect bite!$2.75
- Side of Cheese
Warm, gooey nacho cheese$0.75
Hummus, Crackers & Veggies
Fresh creamy hummus paired with your choice of veggies and seasonal toasted crackers.
Drinks
- Barnburner Smoothie
Enjoy a refreshing Chop Detroit style smoothie! Barnburner is a fusion of fresh bananas, strawberries, and orange juice!$7.99
- Fountain Pop
Now serving Coca Cola products!$1.99+
- Hot Chocolate 12 oz
Comport drinks to keep you warm all year round!$2.50
- Coffee
Warm up with a cozy flavored coffee to watch the game!$2.19+
- Hot Tea
Warm up with a cozy hot tea to watch the game!$2.19+
- Bottled Water$1.89
- Icee
Cool down with a crowd favorite!$2.00+
- Canned Pop
Now serving Coca Cola products!
- Powerade
Power when you need it!
Breakfast (served for tournaments only)
- OUT OF STOCKBreakfast Items
Breakfast items are served during our weekend hours and tournaments.OUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKChopped Breakfast Sandwich
Choice of Scrambled eggs or egg whites, choice of protein, Tator tots, American cheese all chopped up and topped with your choice of sauce!OUT OF STOCK$8.95