Chop Detroit - Mt. Clemens
Chop Sub of the Month
Spicy Chirp
Chirping on the ice is a rite of passage. Watch your favorite hockey player chirp while enjoying a Chop Detroit sandwich. Freshly sliced chicken, cheddar cheese, fried jalapenos, and lettuce. All chopped up and then tossed with ranch and Frank's Red Hot placed on top of a freshly sliced Amoroso roll. Try it today, this sandwich will be available for a limited time!$14.79
Sandwich
Build Your Own Chopped Sandwich
Craft made Detroit chopped sandwich. Featuring fresh meats, cheeses, and dressing of your choice! Chopped and served for enjoyment.$12.24
The Celly
You'll celebrate when you try The Celly! The Celling features, sliced to order, oven Gold Turkey, crisp lettuce, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, and mayo!$13.24
The Lamplighter
Welcome to the Show, this sandwich brings everything together in one big bite. When you're hanging out at the show, you're given choices, and this sandwich offers the same. Freshly sliced turkey, cappy, chopped up with provolone, roasted red peppers, lettuce, garlic mayo, and pesto.$14.99OUT OF STOCK
Italian Clapper
Boars Head soppressata, salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, banana pepper, tomato, onion, deli sauce, Italian dressing, provolone$14.25
Hockey Ham
Ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, mayo$12.24
Dirty Dangler
Turkey, ham, lettuce, fried jalapeño chips, cheddar cheese, and a savory chipotle mayo$13.15
Lil Caesar
Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing$12.24
Top Cheddar
You asked for a bacon chopped sandwich and we answered. Introducing, The Top Cheddar with Boar's Head grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, ranch, and topped with sour cream and cheddar potato chips!$13.15
Top Shelf Turkey
Freshly sliced turkey with cheddar, tomato, lettuce, and mayo.$12.24
Kids Menu (Ages 10 and under)
Kids Chopped Sandwich
Pizza (allow 15-20 minutes to make)
Pizza
Build Your Own 16' Pizza (allow 15-20 minutes to make)
Chopped pizza? Seriously? Yup, the perfect bite with a Chop Detroit twist! Build your own or buy a slice! ALL pizza starts with the perfect cheese blend and then let your imagination or apatite run wild with toppings. This item will take 15-20 minutes to prepare, expect longer delivery times.$9.99
Cheese Bread
Salad
Build Your Own Chopped Salad
Craft made Detroit chopped salad. Featuring fresh meats, cheeses, and dressing! chopped and served for your enjoyment.$12.25
Chop Specialty Salads
Enjoy one of our delicious specialty chopped salads! Made with fresh crisp produce and Boars Head meats and cheeses!
Da Greek
Freshly sliced chicken or turkey, feta, tomato, cucumber, black olive, banana pepper, and lettuce/mixed greens with your choice of dressing! Add a side of hummus to really make it Da Greek! Want it spicy? Get a Spicy Gourmaise drizzle added.$13.99
Soup
Soups (change weekly)
Chicken Dumpling
Warm up in the cold rink with a cup of creamy chicken dumpling soup!$6.25OUT OF STOCK
Cheesy Chicken Tortilla
Southwest Style Cheesy Chicken Tortilla soup with a side of tortilla strips.$6.25OUT OF STOCK
Broccoli Cheddar
A mix of broccoli and cheddar cheese that's a great comfort meal.$6.25OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Noodle
Chicken breast chopped carrots and celery with egg noodles in a hearty broth.$6.25OUT OF STOCK
Italian Wedding Soup
Seasoned meatballs, spinach, onions, olive oil, sauteed garlic, and acini di pepe pasta in chicken stock.$6.25OUT OF STOCK
Sides
Hummus, Crackers & Veggies
Fresh creamy hummus paired with your choice of veggies and seasonal toasted crackers.$6.49
Veggies, Crackers, and Ranch
Homemade ranch paired with your choice of freshly sliced veggies and seasonal toasted crackers.$3.99
Better Made Chips- Detroit
Detroits finest chip!$1.99
Popcorn
Freshly made popcorn!$2.49
Banana
A delicious and healthy snack!$1.00
Soft Bake Pretzel
Delicious soft baked pretzel with either salt or cinnamon sugar!$2.99
BYO Protein Box
A great protein addition to your post-skate routine or just a great snack for the rink! Your choice of protein and cheese with trail mix and crackers.$7.99
Drinks
Smoothie of the Month-The Fishbowl
A fresh blend of blueberries, bananas, lime and agave! This smoothie really hits the spot!$8.25
Barnburner Smoothie
Enjoy a refreshing Chop Detroit style smoothie! Barnburner is a fusion of fresh bananas, strawberries, and orange juice!$7.99
Gongshow Smoothie
Enjoy one of our refreshing Chop Detroit Smoothies! This smoothie is the result of the battle between bananas, chocolate, and peanut butter. The flavors will throw a party in your mouth!$8.25
Metro Jet Smoothie
Celebrating our Metro Jets opening season with a refreshing smoothie blended with bananas, blueberries, orange juice, and a splash of agave. Each smoothie comes with a pair of glasses and keychain.$7.99
Fountain Pop
Now serving Coca Cola products!$2.99
Coffee
Warm up with a cozy flavored coffee to watch the game!$2.19
Hot Chocolate and Cappuccino
Comfort drinks to keep you warm all year round!
Hot Tea
Warm up with a cozy hot tea to watch the game!$2.25
Icee
Cool down with a crowd favorite!$2.00
Bottled Water$1.89
Canned Drinks
Now serving Coca Cola products!$2.25
Powerade
Power when you need it!
Monster Energy Drink
Monster Energy Drink$3.99
Breakfast
Breakfast (served for tournaments only)
