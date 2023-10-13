Welcome to the Show, this sandwich brings everything together in one big bite. When you're hanging out at the show, you're given choices, and this sandwich offers the same. Freshly sliced turkey, cappy, chopped up with provolone, roasted red peppers, lettuce, garlic mayo, and pesto.

Lamplighter Modifiers No Provolone Extra Italian Beef + $2.00 Extra Provolone + $0.50 Add Giardiniera + $0.75