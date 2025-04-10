Chop Detroit - Mt. Clemens
Chop Sub of the Month
To be fair.....
To be fair.....this sandwich is paying homage to one of our favorite shows, Letterkenny. Freshly sliced ham, cappy, Swiss cheese, pickles, and lettuce. All chopped up and then tossed with mustard and placed on top of a freshly sliced Amoroso roll. Try it today, this sandwich will be available for a limited time!$14.79
Sandwich
Build Your Own Chopped Sandwich
Craft made Detroit chopped sandwich. Featuring fresh meats, cheeses, and dressing of your choice! Chopped and served for enjoyment.$12.24
The Celly
You'll celebrate when you try The Celly! The Celling features, sliced to order, oven Gold Turkey, crisp lettuce, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, and mayo!$13.24
The Lamplighter
Welcome to the Show, this sandwich brings everything together in one big bite. When you're hanging out at the show, you're given choices, and this sandwich offers the same. Freshly sliced turkey, cappy, chopped up with provolone, roasted red peppers, lettuce, garlic mayo, and pesto.$14.99OUT OF STOCK
Italian Clapper
Boars Head soppressata, salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, banana pepper, tomato, onion, deli sauce, Italian dressing, provolone$14.25
Hockey Ham
Ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, mayo$12.24
Dirty Dangler
Turkey, ham, lettuce, fried jalapeño chips, cheddar cheese, and a savory chipotle mayo