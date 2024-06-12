Chop Detroit - Mt. Clemens 200 North Groesbeck Highway
Chop sub of the month
Sandwich
- Build Your Own Chopped Sandwich
Craft made Detroit chopped sandwich. Featuring Boars Head meats, cheeses, and dressing!$11.49
- Italian Clapper
Boars Head soppressata, salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, banana pepper, tomato, onion, deli sauce, Italian dressing, provolone$12.99
- Hockey Ham
Ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, mayo$11.49
- Dirty Dangler
Turkey, ham, lettuce, fried jalapeño chips, cheddar cheese, and a savory chipotle mayo$12.99
- Lil Caesar
Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing$11.49
- Top Cheddar
You asked for a bacon chopped sandwich and we answered. Introducing, The Top Cheddar with Boar's Head grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, ranch, and topped with sour cream and cheddar potato chips!$12.95
Top Cheddar
Salad
Soups (change weekly)
- Loaded Baked Potato
All the flavors of a loaded baked potato packed into one bite!$5.49OUT OF STOCK
- Cheesy Chicken Tortilla
Southwest Style Cheesy Chicken Tortilla soup with a side of tortilla strips.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
- Broccoli Cheddar
A mix of broccoli and cheddar cheese that's a great comfort meal.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Noodle
Chicken breast chopped carrots and celery with egg noodles in a hearty broth.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
- Italian Wedding Soup
Seasoned meatballs, spinach, onions, olive oil, sauteed garlic, and acini di pepe pasta in chicken stock.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
Sides
- Hummus, Crackers & Veggies
Fresh creamy hummus paired with your choice of veggies and seasonal toasted crackers.$6.49
- Better Made Chips- Detroit
Detroits finest chip!$1.99
- Popcorn
Freshly made popcorn!$2.49
- Banana
A delicious and healthy snack!$1.00
- Soft Bake Pretzel
Delicious soft baked pretzel, add cheese to complete the perfect bite!$2.75
Drinks
- Barnburner Smoothie
Enjoy a refreshing Chop Detroit style smoothie! Barnburner is a fusion of fresh bananas, strawberries, and orange juice!$7.99
- Fountain Pop
Now serving Coca Cola products!$1.99
- Hot Chocolate 12 oz
Comport drinks to keep you warm all year round!$2.50
- Coffee
Warm up with a cozy flavored coffee to watch the game!$2.19
- Hot Tea
Warm up with a cozy hot tea to watch the game!$2.19
- Bottled Water$1.89
- Icee
Cool down with a crowd favorite!$2.00
- Canned Pop
Now serving Coca Cola products!
- Powerade
Power when you need it!