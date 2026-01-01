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Best Caesar Sub in Detroit, MI.

Savor Our Caesar Sub

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Delicious Caesar Sub Experience

Delicious Caesar Sub Experience

Our Caesar Sub is a delightful blend of fresh romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, and perfectly grilled chicken, all nestled in a soft, toasted sub roll. Topped with crunchy croutons and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese, this sandwich offers a satisfying crunch with every bite. It's a perfect choice for a quick lunch or a hearty dinner, packed with flavor and nutrition.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Enjoy the convenience of our delivery and pickup options for your favorite Caesar Sub. Order online and have it delivered right to your doorstep, or stop by to grab your meal on the go. We ensure that your food is prepared fresh and ready to enjoy, making it easy to satisfy your cravings anytime.

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