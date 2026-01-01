- SundayClosed
- Monday10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Tuesday10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Wednesday10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Thursday10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Friday10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- SaturdayClosed
Where Authentic Taste Meets Local Vibe
📍 Chop Detroit — Hazel Park, MI
Play. Eat. Relax.
Great Food. Easy Choice.
Fast Clicks. Quick Eats.
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Browse fresh food, friendly spaces, and moments from all our locations. See what makes Chop Detroit a place to enjoy.
Bring Chop Detroit to Your Event
Everyone’s Welcome Here
What our guests are saying
Inside Hazel Park Ice Arena. I had the Top Cheddar sandwich. It was really tasty. You can customize your entree however you like. Service is quick and easy. The lady at the counter, Julie, was fast and knowledgeable. Definitely gonna be back.
Christiana.
The customer service was 5-star. My turkey with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and cucumber with mayo sub was amazing.
Donna W.
Imagine a sandwich where every bite has all the goods in it. You're never just getting all meat or lettuce. I love this concept, and you literally can't get it anywhere else.
Jessica B.
Loved by Hazel Park Locals
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Catering
Chop Detroit Rewards
Frequently Asked Questions
What are you known for?
We are known for Healthy Food, Chopped Sandwiches, Chopped Salads, Smoothies, Caesar Sub, Salads, Ham Sandwich, Deli Sandwiches, Fast Food, Italian Sub, and Sub Sandwiches
What areas do you serve?
We serve the following areas: Hazel Park, Warren, Ferndale, Madison Heights, Pleasant Ridge, Royal Oak, Center Line, Detroit, Huntington Woods, Oak Park, Highland Park, Hamtramck, Nolan, Berkley, Clawson, Sterling Heights, Green Acres, Farwell, Greenfield Park, and Krainz Woods.
Anything else?
We are also known for Family Friendly Restaurant