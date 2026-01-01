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Best Sandwiches in Hazel Park

Fresh Chopped Sandwiches, Salads & Pizzas Made Easy in Hazel Park

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Where Authentic Taste Meets Local Vibe

Where Authentic Taste Meets Local Vibe

Detroit's Premier Chop Location. Our Chop Detroit location is at 1555 E Woodward Heights Blvd, Hazel Park, MI 48030. This spot sits near the bustling Hazel Park Ice Arena (Viking Arena), a key local landmark. We are easily accessible from the charming Hazel Park South neighborhood and close to major roads linking Royal Oak and Madison Heights. It is the perfect central destination for an authentic, high-quality Detroit-style experience.
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📍 Chop Detroit — Hazel Park, MI

📍 Chop Detroit — Hazel Park, MI

Address: 1555 East Woodward Heights Blvd Hazel Park, MI 48030 Phone: (248) 206-7062 Service Hours: Monday 10 am–2 pm Tuesday 10 am–2 pm Wednesday 10 am–2 pm Thursday 10 am–2 pm Friday Closed Saturday Closed Sunday Closed
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Play. Eat. Relax.

Play. Eat. Relax.

Step inside our state-of-the-art Trackman simulator for a fun round on amazing PGA courses. Enjoy a private space to relax, laugh, and enjoy time together. Golf fans and beginners will feel at home. Our CD Top Shelf team brings friendly service and great food right to your table while you play. It’s a simple way to enjoy the game, celebrate, and make memories with your group any day of the week.
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Great Food. Easy Choice.

Great Food. Easy Choice.

Our menu features delicious chopped sandwiches, crisp salads, warm pizzas, and fresh smoothies. Every meal is built for convenience and strong flavors, using high quality meats, fresh produce, and real ingredients you can trust. Bring friends, bring family, or stop by after a busy day — we keep it fast, filling, and fun so you leave happy and ready for what’s next.
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Fast Clicks. Quick Eats.

Fast Clicks. Quick Eats.

Enjoy delivery, takeout, or dine-in service with simple online ordering from any location. Pick what you want, choose your pickup or delivery option, and we’ll have it ready when you arrive — or bring it to your door.
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Browse fresh food, friendly spaces, and moments from all our locations. See what makes Chop Detroit a place to enjoy.

Bring Chop Detroit to Your Event

Bring Chop Detroit to Your Event

From office lunches to family parties, we make group meals simple with chopped sandwiches, salads, pizzas, and fresh smoothies. Our team helps plan the right mix so everyone eats well and enjoys time together. Pickup or delivery options keep planning stress-free while you focus on the fun.
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Everyone’s Welcome Here

Everyone’s Welcome Here

Families, local workers, tourists, and neighbors love our laid-back style and bright spaces. Stop in after school, during lunch, or before heading to the rink or golf simulator. With friendly staff and great service, we keep meals easy and moments enjoyable — sit back, stay awhile, and enjoy the simple things.

What our guests are saying

Inside Hazel Park Ice Arena. I had the Top Cheddar sandwich. It was really tasty. You can customize your entree however you like. Service is quick and easy. The lady at the counter, Julie, was fast and knowledgeable. Definitely gonna be back.

Christiana.

Christiana.

The customer service was 5-star. My turkey with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and cucumber with mayo sub was amazing.

Donna W.

Donna W.

Imagine a sandwich where every bite has all the goods in it. You're never just getting all meat or lettuce. I love this concept, and you literally can't get it anywhere else.

Jessica B.

Jessica B.

Loved by Hazel Park Locals

Chop Detroit in Hazel Park earns strong praise for flavorful chopped sandwiches where every bite has the right mix of ingredients. Guests appreciate fast service, customization options, and having a high-quality meal inside the rink. Many say it’s a standout sub spot and worth stopping for whether dining in or picking up during a busy day.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are you known for?

We are known for Healthy Food, Chopped Sandwiches, Chopped Salads, Smoothies, Caesar Sub, Salads, Ham Sandwich, Deli Sandwiches, Fast Food, Italian Sub, and Sub Sandwiches

What meals do you serve?

We serve Lunch and Dinner

Do you offer delivery or takeout?

Yes, we offer Takeout and Delivery

What areas do you serve?

We serve the following areas: Hazel Park, Warren, Ferndale, Madison Heights, Pleasant Ridge, Royal Oak, Center Line, Detroit, Huntington Woods, Oak Park, Highland Park, Hamtramck, Nolan, Berkley, Clawson, Sterling Heights, Green Acres, Farwell, Greenfield Park, and Krainz Woods.

Anything else?

We are also known for Family Friendly Restaurant

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