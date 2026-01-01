Play. Eat. Relax.

Step inside our state-of-the-art Trackman simulator for a fun round on amazing PGA courses. Enjoy a private space to relax, laugh, and enjoy time together. Golf fans and beginners will feel at home. Our CD Top Shelf team brings friendly service and great food right to your table while you play. It’s a simple way to enjoy the game, celebrate, and make memories with your group any day of the week.