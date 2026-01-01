- SundayClosed
- Monday10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Tuesday10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Wednesday10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Thursday10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Friday10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- SaturdayClosed
Ann Arbor Steakhouse Near U of M Campus
📍 Chop Detroit — Ann Arbor, MI
Play. Eat. Relax.
Great Food. Easy Choice.
Fast Clicks. Quick Eats.
A Look at the Good Stuff
Browse fresh food, friendly spaces, and moments from all our locations. See what makes Chop Detroit a place to enjoy.
Bring Chop Detroit to Your Event
Everyone’s Welcome Here
What our guests are saying
Delicious smoothies, can add protein. Good place to eat after the gym. Good sandwiches and friendly staff!
Lucas B.
Chopped sandwiches were delicious and staff was friendly and fast, will be back!
Jessica B.
Great place to eat really good sandwiches. Great employees. Very nice.
Michael P.
Fresh Food Loved in Ann Arbor
Featuring
Delivery
Takeout
Dine In
Catering
Private Dining Room
Good for Watching Sport
Chop Detroit Rewards
Frequently Asked Questions
What are you known for?
What areas do you serve?
We serve the following areas: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Pittsfield, Foster, Barton Hills, Saline, Geddes, Scio, Dexter, Dixboro, Ypsilanti, Emery, Bridgewater, Lima Center, Benton, Frain Lake, Eastlawn, Willow Run, Jerusalem, and Mooreville.
Anything else?
We are also known for Family Friendly Restaurant