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Best Sandwiches in Ann Arbor

Fresh Chopped Sandwiches, Salads & Pizzas Made Easy in Ann Arbor

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Ann Arbor Steakhouse Near U of M Campus

Our Chop Detroit Ann Arbor location, found at 2121 Oak Valley Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48103, United States, is a premier dining destination near the vibrant University of Michigan area. We sit conveniently close to the Ann Arbor Ice Cube and the large Oak Valley Center retail hub, making us the perfect spot for pre- or post-game dining. We are centrally located, serving the surrounding residential communities of Pittsfield Charter Township and the popular West Ann Arbor neighborhoods.
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📍 Chop Detroit — Ann Arbor, MI

📍 Chop Detroit — Ann Arbor, MI

Address: 2121 Oak Valley Dr Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Phone: (734) 369-2126 Service Hours: Monday: 5–8:30 pm Tuesday : 5–8:30 pm Wednesday: 5–8:30 pm Thursday: 5–8:30 pm Friday: 5–8:30 pm Saturday: 9 am–9 pm Sunday: 9 am–9 pm
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Play. Eat. Relax.

Play. Eat. Relax.

Step inside our state-of-the-art Trackman simulator for a fun round on amazing PGA courses. Enjoy a private space to relax, laugh, and enjoy time together. Golf fans and beginners will feel at home. Our CD Top Shelf team brings friendly service and great food right to your table while you play. It’s a simple way to enjoy the game, celebrate, and make memories with your group any day of the week.
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Great Food. Easy Choice.

Great Food. Easy Choice.

Our menu features delicious chopped sandwiches, crisp salads, warm pizzas, and fresh smoothies. Every meal is built for convenience and strong flavors, using high quality meats, fresh produce, and real ingredients you can trust. Bring friends, bring family, or stop by after a busy day — we keep it fast, filling, and fun so you leave happy and ready for what’s next.
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Fast Clicks. Quick Eats.

Fast Clicks. Quick Eats.

Enjoy delivery, takeout, or dine-in service with simple online ordering from any location. Pick what you want, choose your pickup or delivery option, and we’ll have it ready when you arrive — or bring it to your door.
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A Look at the Good Stuff

Browse fresh food, friendly spaces, and moments from all our locations. See what makes Chop Detroit a place to enjoy.

Bring Chop Detroit to Your Event

Bring Chop Detroit to Your Event

From office lunches to family parties, we make group meals simple with chopped sandwiches, salads, pizzas, and fresh smoothies. Our team helps plan the right mix so everyone eats well and enjoys time together. Pickup or delivery options keep planning stress-free while you focus on the fun.
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Everyone’s Welcome Here

Everyone’s Welcome Here

Families, local workers, tourists, and neighbors love our laid-back style and bright spaces. Stop in after school, during lunch, or before heading to the rink or golf simulator. With friendly staff and great service, we keep meals easy and moments enjoyable — sit back, stay awhile, and enjoy the simple things.

What our guests are saying

Delicious smoothies, can add protein. Good place to eat after the gym. Good sandwiches and friendly staff!

Lucas B.

Lucas B.

Chopped sandwiches were delicious and staff was friendly and fast, will be back!

Jessica B.

Jessica B.

Great place to eat really good sandwiches. Great employees. Very nice.

Michael P.

Michael P.

Fresh Food Loved in Ann Arbor

Guests praise Chop Detroit in Ann Arbor for flavorful chopped sandwiches and healthy smoothie options, especially after workouts or busy days. Reviews highlight fast and friendly service, great portions, and a clean, welcoming dining space. Many customers say they plan to return because the food quality stands out and makes this spot a go-to choice for simple, fresh meals.

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Delivery

Takeout

Dine In

Catering

Private Dining Room

Good for Watching Sport

Chop Detroit Rewards

Join our rewards program, earn points every time you order online, and redeem your points for free food!
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Frequently Asked Questions

What are you known for?

We are known for Hot Chocolate & Cappuccino, Chopped Sandwiches, Healthy Food, Chopped Salads, Sub Sandwiches, Fast Food, Ham Sandwich, Deli Sandwiches, Hot Tea, Salads, Smoothies, Caesar Sub, Italian Sub, Sandwich Delivery, Hummus Crackers And Veggies, and Salad Delivery

What meals do you serve?

We serve Lunch and Dinner

Do you offer delivery or takeout?

Yes, we offer Delivery and Takeout

What areas do you serve?

We serve the following areas: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Pittsfield, Foster, Barton Hills, Saline, Geddes, Scio, Dexter, Dixboro, Ypsilanti, Emery, Bridgewater, Lima Center, Benton, Frain Lake, Eastlawn, Willow Run, Jerusalem, and Mooreville.

Anything else?

We are also known for Family Friendly Restaurant

Our locations

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