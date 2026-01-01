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Best Sandwiches in Mt Clemens

Fresh Chopped Sandwiches, Salads & Pizzas Made Easy in Mt Clemens

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Prime Steakhouse near Downtown Mount Clemens

Prime Steakhouse near Downtown Mount Clemens

Our Chop Detroit steakhouse, located at 200 N Groesbeck Hwy, Mt Clemens, MI 48043, United States, is perfectly situated for dining after a trip to the Mount Clemens Ice Arena or before an event at the famous Emerald Theatre downtown. We are a key dining spot near the historic Downtown Mount Clemens and the surrounding community of Clinton Township. Find us just off Groesbeck Highway, close to the picturesque Clinton River area and the lively Macomb County center.
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📍 Chop Detroit — Mt Clemens, MI

📍 Chop Detroit — Mt Clemens, MI

Address: 200 North Groesbeck Hwy Mt Clemens, MI 48043 Phone: (586) 948-8344 Service Hours: Monday 5–9 pm Tuesday 5–9 pm Wednesday 5–9 pm Thursday 5–9 pm Friday 5–9 pm Saturday 10 am–9 pm Sunday Closed
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Play. Eat. Relax.

Play. Eat. Relax.

Step inside our state-of-the-art Trackman simulator for a fun round on amazing PGA courses. Enjoy a private space to relax, laugh, and enjoy time together. Golf fans and beginners will feel at home. Our CD Top Shelf team brings friendly service and great food right to your table while you play. It’s a simple way to enjoy the game, celebrate, and make memories with your group any day of the week.
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Great Food. Easy Choice.

Great Food. Easy Choice.

Our menu features delicious chopped sandwiches, crisp salads, warm pizzas, and fresh smoothies. Every meal is built for convenience and strong flavors, using high quality meats, fresh produce, and real ingredients you can trust. Bring friends, bring family, or stop by after a busy day — we keep it fast, filling, and fun so you leave happy and ready for what’s next.
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Fast Clicks. Quick Eats.

Fast Clicks. Quick Eats.

Enjoy delivery, takeout, or dine-in service with simple online ordering from any location. Pick what you want, choose your pickup or delivery option, and we’ll have it ready when you arrive — or bring it to your door.
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A Look at the Good Stuff

Browse fresh food, friendly spaces, and moments from all our locations. See what makes Chop Detroit a place to enjoy.

Bring Chop Detroit to Your Event

Bring Chop Detroit to Your Event

From office lunches to family parties, we make group meals simple with chopped sandwiches, salads, pizzas, and fresh smoothies. Our team helps plan the right mix so everyone eats well and enjoys time together. Pickup or delivery options keep planning stress-free while you focus on the fun.
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Everyone’s Welcome Here

Everyone’s Welcome Here

Families, local workers, tourists, and neighbors love our laid-back style and bright spaces. Stop in after school, during lunch, or before heading to the rink or golf simulator. With friendly staff and great service, we keep meals easy and moments enjoyable — sit back, stay awhile, and enjoy the simple things.

What our guests are saying

Came after visiting family, was surprised how quick they made my sandwich, and loved the different options they had. Try it!

Jessica B

Jessica B

I had the spicy chicken sandwich. Delicious and lots of toppings. Very good price and definitely a must-go.

Lucas B.

Lucas B.

Love this place! The subs are filled with lots of deli meat and cheese and you taste it in every bite. Smoothies are healthy made with all fresh fruit! So good!

Jan M.

Jan M.

Local Favorite in Mt Clemens

Chop Detroit in Mt Clemens gets standout reviews for fresh chopped sandwiches filled with high-quality deli meats and toppings in every bite. Guests enjoy quick service, great pricing, and a variety of tasty options including popular subs and smoothies. Many say it’s a must-visit stop before or after local activities and one of the best sandwich spots in town.

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Chop Detroit Rewards

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are you known for?

We are known for Sub Sandwiches, Hummus Crackers And Veggies, Chopped Salads, Salad Delivery, Deli Sandwiches, Fast Food, Italian Sub, Ham Sandwich, Healthy Food, Chopped Sandwiches, Smoothies, Caesar Sub, Sandwich Delivery, Hot Chocolate & Cappuccino, Hot Tea, and Salads

What meals do you serve?

We serve Lunch and Dinner

Do you offer delivery or takeout?

Yes, we offer Delivery and Takeout

What areas do you serve?

We serve the following areas: Waldenburg, Lakeside, Broad Acres, Anchor Bay Shores, Sterling Heights, Chesterfield, Anchor Bay Gardens, Cady, Fraser, Sebille Manor, Saint Clair Haven, Anchor Bay Harbor, Roseville, Utica, Milton, Point Lakeview, Macomb, Lottivue, Meade, and Macomb County.

Anything else?

We are also known for Family Friendly Restaurant

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