- SundayClosed
- Monday10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Tuesday10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Wednesday10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Thursday10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Friday10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- SaturdayClosed
Prime Steakhouse near Downtown Mount Clemens
📍 Chop Detroit — Mt Clemens, MI
Play. Eat. Relax.
Great Food. Easy Choice.
Fast Clicks. Quick Eats.
A Look at the Good Stuff
Browse fresh food, friendly spaces, and moments from all our locations. See what makes Chop Detroit a place to enjoy.
Bring Chop Detroit to Your Event
Everyone’s Welcome Here
What our guests are saying
Came after visiting family, was surprised how quick they made my sandwich, and loved the different options they had. Try it!
Jessica B
I had the spicy chicken sandwich. Delicious and lots of toppings. Very good price and definitely a must-go.
Lucas B.
Love this place! The subs are filled with lots of deli meat and cheese and you taste it in every bite. Smoothies are healthy made with all fresh fruit! So good!
Jan M.
Local Favorite in Mt Clemens
Featuring
Delivery
Takeout
Dine In
Catering
Kids' Menu
Wi-Fi
Chop Detroit Rewards
Frequently Asked Questions
What are you known for?
What areas do you serve?
We serve the following areas: Waldenburg, Lakeside, Broad Acres, Anchor Bay Shores, Sterling Heights, Chesterfield, Anchor Bay Gardens, Cady, Fraser, Sebille Manor, Saint Clair Haven, Anchor Bay Harbor, Roseville, Utica, Milton, Point Lakeview, Macomb, Lottivue, Meade, and Macomb County.
Anything else?
We are also known for Family Friendly Restaurant