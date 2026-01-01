Prime Steakhouse near Downtown Mount Clemens

Our Chop Detroit steakhouse, located at 200 N Groesbeck Hwy, Mt Clemens, MI 48043, United States, is perfectly situated for dining after a trip to the Mount Clemens Ice Arena or before an event at the famous Emerald Theatre downtown. We are a key dining spot near the historic Downtown Mount Clemens and the surrounding community of Clinton Township. Find us just off Groesbeck Highway, close to the picturesque Clinton River area and the lively Macomb County center.