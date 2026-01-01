Best Ham Sandwich in Detroit, MI.

Our ham sandwich is crafted with the finest ingredients, featuring layers of savory ham, fresh lettuce, and ripe tomatoes, all nestled between soft, toasted bread. Perfectly balanced with a touch of mustard or mayo, this sandwich is a delightful choice for lunch or a quick snack. Enjoy it with a side of crispy chips or a refreshing salad for a complete meal.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup
We make it easy for you to enjoy our delicious ham sandwich from the comfort of your home. Choose our fast delivery service or opt for convenient pickup to grab your meal on the go. Whether you're feeding the family or treating yourself, our options ensure you can savor every bite without the wait.