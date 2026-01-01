Best Italian Sub in Detroit, MI.

Our Italian Sub is a delightful blend of flavors, featuring layers of savory meats, fresh vegetables, and zesty sauces all nestled in a soft, crusty roll. Each bite delivers a taste of Italy, making it a perfect choice for lunch or a quick dinner. Enjoy it with a side of our homemade chips or a refreshing salad for a complete meal.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup
We offer easy delivery and pickup options for your convenience. Order your Italian Sub online and have it delivered straight to your door, or stop by to grab it on the go. Our friendly staff ensures that your meal is prepared fresh and ready when you arrive, making it simple to enjoy delicious food wherever you are.