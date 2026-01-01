Best Sub Sandwiches in Detroit, MI.

Our sub sandwiches are crafted with the freshest ingredients, featuring a variety of meats, cheeses, and crisp vegetables. Each sandwich is made to order, ensuring you enjoy every bite. Whether you prefer classic Italian or a spicy turkey option, our subs are perfect for a quick lunch or a satisfying dinner. Come taste the difference in every delicious layer.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup
Enjoy our sub sandwiches from the comfort of your home with our fast delivery service. Prefer to pick up your meal? Our restaurant is ready to serve you with quick and easy pickup options. No matter how you choose to enjoy your meal, we make it simple and convenient for you to satisfy your cravings.