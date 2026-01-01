Chop Detroit Catering in Detroit, MI

Serving Hazel Park, Mt Clemens, and Nearby Areas

From Hazel Park to Ann Arbor to Mt Clemens, we deliver fresh group meals right to your door. We serve Detroit and surrounding metro communities with total reliability. Our local kitchen chops every salad and sandwich to order for maximum flavor. You don't have to worry about late food when you partner with us. We handle office lunches and weekend parties across the region. Contact us in Detroit to plan your next delivery!