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Chop Detroit Catering in Detroit, MI

Sub Sandwich Catering in Detroit

• Fresh chopped sandwiches, salads, pizzas, and smoothies • Easy ordering for office meals, parties, and team events • Flexible portions for small or large groups • Quality meats, fresh produce, and real ingredients • Fast pickup or delivery options • Friendly service that keeps planning stress-free • Perfect for family celebrations, meetings, or sports gatherings • Reliable experience from a local business you can trust
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Make Your Next Detroit Event Unforgettable

Make Your Next Detroit Event Unforgettable

We bring bold flavors and easy catering to Detroit. Chop Detroit serves crowd-pleasing meals for every special occasion. We chop every custom sandwich, salad, and bowl made fresh to order. You always get big portions and quality ingredients. Fast delivery keeps your guests happy and full. Skip the stress today. Let our local team handle the great food for your next office gathering or family party!
Lunch Catering

Lunch Catering

Feeding a picky office crowd isn't hard anymore. Our lunch catering brings chopped salads, hearty bowls, and fresh sandwiches right to your door. Everyone gets to pick their favorite toppings and house-made dressings. We pack every meal with big portions and bold flavors that satisfy. Our fast delivery keeps your scheduled meeting running on time. Order online now to treat your team to fresh food!
Party and Event Catering

Party and Event Catering

Planning a big family gathering doesn't have to feel overwhelming. Our party catering brings fresh chopped salads, loaded grain bowls, and custom platters straight to your venue. Every guest finds something they love thanks to our huge ingredient list. We deliver big portions that keep everyone full and happy. Our team handles the delivery so you can relax. Call us today to book easy event catering for your party!

Serving Hazel Park, Mt Clemens, and Nearby Areas

From Hazel Park to Ann Arbor to Mt Clemens, we deliver fresh group meals right to your door. We serve Detroit and surrounding metro communities with total reliability. Our local kitchen chops every salad and sandwich to order for maximum flavor. You don't have to worry about late food when you partner with us. We handle office lunches and weekend parties across the region. Contact us in Detroit to plan your next delivery!

Sandwich Catering for Every Occasion

Corporate Events

Lunches, meetings, and company parties.

Weddings

Rehearsal dinners, receptions, and cocktail hours.

Private Parties

Birthdays, anniversaries, and family gatherings

Holiday Parties

Festive meals for any celebration.

Plan Your Event with Ease

Please share a few details and our team will follow up soon.

Event Date & Time required
If Delivery, Event Address

Frequently Asked Questions

How much advance notice is required?

We require 24 hours of notice for catering orders.

Can you accommodate dietary restrictions (gluten-free, vegan, allergies)?

We will do our best to accommodate dietary restrictions whenever possible. Please call us directly before ordering to discuss your specific needs.

Do you require a minimum order amount?

No, there is no minimum order amount to place a catering order. Additionally, there is no minimum order amount to have your order delivered.

Do you provide plates, napkins, and cutlery?

Plates, napkins, and cutlery are not provided with your catering order. Please call us directly for any specific requests.

What our guests are saying

We used them for our wedding rehearsal dinner and were blown away. The quality was just as good as in the restaurant. Thank you!

Sarah [.

The food was the highlight of our company party! Everything was delicious and the delivery was seamless. Highly recommend [Restaurant Name] for any corporate catering.

Daniel [.

Our family was delighted with the catering for our daughter's graduation party. The lasagna was a hit!

Mark [.

Our locations

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