- SundayClosed
- Monday10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Tuesday10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- WednesdayClosed
- Thursday10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- FridayClosed
- SaturdayClosed
Chop Detroit Catering in Detroit, MI
Make Your Next Detroit Event Unforgettable
Lunch Catering
Party and Event Catering
Serving Hazel Park, Mt Clemens, and Nearby Areas
Sandwich Catering for Every Occasion
Corporate Events
Lunches, meetings, and company parties.
Weddings
Rehearsal dinners, receptions, and cocktail hours.
Private Parties
Birthdays, anniversaries, and family gatherings
Holiday Parties
Festive meals for any celebration.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much advance notice is required?
We require 24 hours of notice for catering orders.
Can you accommodate dietary restrictions (gluten-free, vegan, allergies)?
We will do our best to accommodate dietary restrictions whenever possible. Please call us directly before ordering to discuss your specific needs.
Do you require a minimum order amount?
No, there is no minimum order amount to place a catering order. Additionally, there is no minimum order amount to have your order delivered.
Do you provide plates, napkins, and cutlery?
Plates, napkins, and cutlery are not provided with your catering order. Please call us directly for any specific requests.
What our guests are saying
We used them for our wedding rehearsal dinner and were blown away. The quality was just as good as in the restaurant. Thank you!
Sarah [.
The food was the highlight of our company party! Everything was delicious and the delivery was seamless. Highly recommend [Restaurant Name] for any corporate catering.
Daniel [.
Our family was delighted with the catering for our daughter's graduation party. The lasagna was a hit!
Mark [.